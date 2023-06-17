Navasota Police search for man considered dangerous following armed robbery

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Navasota, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man they say is considered possibly armed and dangerous. He was last seen on foot heading into the woods on Highway 105 East around CR 410 following an armed robbery and a police chase.

Police say Friday night around 11:30 PM, the Navasota Police Department was requested to assist with a vehicle pursuit that was northbound on Highway 6 from Waller County. Officers say they were advised that the fleeing vehicle was related to an armed robbery that occurred in Hempstead, TX.

Navasota police officers say they successfully spiked the evading vehicle, which lead it to stop on Highway 105 East around CR 410. That’s when police say they saw one male flee on foot into the woods.

At this time the male has not been located. Several agencies assisted with the man hunt and details on the suspect have been released by Hempstead Police Department.

Suspect is described as a black male, early 20s, 6 foot tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts.

NPD is advising that the man is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information relating to the suspect, contact Navasota Police Dispatch at 936-825-6420 or Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

