Officer shot, suspect killed in Caldwell

By Alex Egan
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead and a Caldwell police officer is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning shooting.

Caldwell Police Chief Charles Barnes said officers responded to several vehicle burglaries in the area of Wright and Buck Street. Officers were able to locate two suspects who were running away from the scene. An officer pursued one of the suspects and engaged in a physical altercation. Barnes said the officer was shot by the suspect. The officer then returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

According to Barnes, the officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and is stable.

The deceased suspect’s identity is also not being released, pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

