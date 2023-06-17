Residents discuss Middle Housing bid denied, say there’s more coming

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some College Station residents are giving a sigh of relief after a property owner’s bid for rezoning was denied.

The property located at the corner of Dexter and Holloman Drives is empty and currently zoned for residential use. With the creation of Middle Housing, neighbors say the property owner saw it as an opportunity to fit more people on the lot.

Middle Housing was created by the City of College Station in order to expand housing options near campus and create walkable communities. This zoning allows many uses to be built including duplexes, small lot single-family homes, townhomes, and small apartments.

If this approval had gone through, neighbors say they could be faced with overcrowding. Chuck Elliott neighbors the lot in question and spoke in opposition to the zoning change at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

“I didn’t really know how anybody was going to come down, but we didn’t feel like it was a given that we were gonna get what we wanted at all, we didn’t,” Elliott said. “We certainly didn’t expect it to be unanimous so that was really a nice, pleasant surprise for us at the end.”

City staff said the decision by the council to deny the property was for a few reasons.

“I think the general consensus was that it wouldn’t be an appropriate use on that property specifically and then also in the context of the surrounding neighborhood. So some of the neighbors made the argument about it being kind of an older historic neighborhood and wanting to preserve the character within and so I think our council heard that and reacting to that with their vote,” Long Range Planning Administrator, Alyssa Halle-Schramm, said.

However, the neighborhood might not be out of the clear from Middle Housing. A proposed Middle Housing zone labeled BB on the city-initiated plans land just down the road from the property was denied Monday.

“It’s not over and anybody thinks it is. It’s crazy, naive,” Elliott said.

The section of the neighborhood south of Holloman Drive has been a point of contention when city meetings have taken place.

“This is a very nuanced neighborhood and I think we’re going to see that and we already have in some of the public meetings. We have had two meetings so far, they were virtual and we did hear questions and concerns about this area specifically and why, kind of street by street, why was one street included, one street not, and addressing those concerns,” Halle-Schramm said.

Beyond historic preservation and overcrowding concerns, Elliott says he has a fear with anywhere Middle Housing fits in existing neighborhoods.

“These are people that rent their property, right? These are the people that build College Station. They’re working-class people and they make this city run. They’re going to have to pick up their roots if this all goes through,” he said.

Elliott says he would like to see options exhausted for Middle Housing to be located on Texas A&M property, before looking at historic neighborhoods.

The city will be holding one last public meeting, this will be in person at 6 p.m. on June 21. Halle-Schramm says following that meeting, staff will take time to go through community feedback and look at ways to move forward with the input considered.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.