Two arrested in Burleson County on drug, theft related charges

James Hood and Rebecca Jaap are facing multiple drug-related charges.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple agencies worked together to arrest two people in Burleson County Thursday.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants in the 12000 block of Park Road 57.

Officials found 140 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, a stolen four-wheeler, and a stolen generator.

Hood is facing charges for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (2), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property (2).

Jaap is facing charges for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (2) and possession of a controlled substance.

The Caldwell Police Department, Somerville Police Department, Texas Rangers, College Station Police K9 and Robertson County Sheriff’s Office K9 helped with the arrest.

