Bryan kicks off holiday weekend with Juneteenth parade

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan got Juneteenth festivities started early on Saturday.

The Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society hosted their Juneteenth Parade featuring serval parade participants that included dance groups, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and more.

Amber Robertson and her organization Brazos Valley Blessing participated in the parade. She said its always great when the community is able to come together and celebrate.

“Its tradition, its love, its community, its family its everything. We look forward to this every single year in the Brazos Valley,” said Robertson.

Hearne High School also traveled to march in the parade this year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.