Juneteenth freedom day event brings community together

The Kemp Carver Neighborhood Association and Minority Economic Revitalization Council hosted...
The Kemp Carver Neighborhood Association and Minority Economic Revitalization Council hosted their annual Juneteenth Freedom Day.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Kemp Carver Neighborhood Association and Minority Economic Revitalization Council hosted their annual Juneteenth Freedom Day.

Community members came to the Carver Event Center to enjoy some free food and shop with local vendors.

There was also a special Juneteenth program held during the event that discussed the history of the holiday.

Barbara Clemons was one of the organizers of the event and says it’s important to remind everyone that attended why Juneteenth is celebrated.

“A lot of times they don’t know why they can walk through any door now or drink out of any water fountain or use any restroom. That’s why we have to make sure we keep that on their minds,” said Clemons.

The Juneteenth Freedom Day event has been hosted in Bryan for the last five years.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midday Saturday severe weather outlook, per the Storm Prediction Center
Another round of severe storms expected in Texas Saturday
Police lights generic
Officer shot, suspect killed in Caldwell
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Multiple agencies help with tower rescue in Navasota
Barbara Foley
Bryan woman arrested for allegedly firing shots at Big shots golf

Latest News

The city of Bryan got Juneteenth festivities started early on Saturday.
Bryan kicks off holiday weekend with Juneteenth parade
Saturday Evening Weather Update - June 17
A&M Volleyball Releases 2023 Schedule
Grimes County Sheriff's Office says Noel Wolfe is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Multiple police agencies search for man considered dangerous following armed robbery