Juneteenth freedom day event brings community together

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Kemp Carver Neighborhood Association and Minority Economic Revitalization Council hosted their annual Juneteenth Freedom Day.

Community members came to the Carver Event Center to enjoy some free food and shop with local vendors.

There was also a special Juneteenth program held during the event that discussed the history of the holiday.

Barbara Clemons was one of the organizers of the event and says it’s important to remind everyone that attended why Juneteenth is celebrated.

“A lot of times they don’t know why they can walk through any door now or drink out of any water fountain or use any restroom. That’s why we have to make sure we keep that on their minds,” said Clemons.

The Juneteenth Freedom Day event has been hosted in Bryan for the last five years.

