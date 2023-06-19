Be Remarkable: Hilda Salazar has helped 211 callers for nearly two decades

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the Brazos Valley and the state of Texas continue to grow, the number of people needing to connect with community resources also continues to grow, and that’s where 2-1-1 can help.

2-1-1 Texas is a free information and referral call center, connecting residents to community resources. Whether you need help finding child care, food pantries, care for an aging friend, or programs for substance abuse, 2-1-1 Texas is the number to call when you don’t know who to call.

Trained Information & Referral Specialists are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and services are available in over 90 languages.

Here in the Brazos Valley, Hilda Salazar is the 211 Texas Program Manager at the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

The story continues below

Each day, Hilda selflessly assists callers in accessing the wide array of services available in our community. Whether it’s food, rent, electricity, or senior services, Hilda’s compassionate guidance and expertise have become a lifeline for many, say her co-workers.

Hilda, accompanied by her dedicated team, has been the face of 211 Texas in the Brazos Valley for years. When asked about the nature of her work, she passionately explains, “I love helping others. I’m like the Mama bear around here, and I just try to help everyone.”

Recognized for her exceptional commitment, Hilda’s impact extends beyond her professional expertise. Peggi Goss, the President and CEO of the local United Way, describes Hilda as “a beautiful person” who radiates love and care for her community. Hilda’s bilingual skills, fluently conversing with both English and Spanish speakers, and her unwavering dedication, has played a crucial role in reaching a diverse range of individuals from all across the state of Texas.

All of this is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Hilda with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.