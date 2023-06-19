Bennett finishes U.S. Open at +5

LOS ANGELES, California (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett shot a 71 final round at the 123rd U.S. Open on Sunday to finish +5 overall.

Bennett wraps up his second major tournament (first as a pro) tied for 43rd place.

The Madisonville native had a strong start to the weekend shooting 67 and 68 in rounds one and two to move into 8th place. But round three is what hurt Bennett when he shot a 79 (+9 over par) to fall down the leaderboard. Bennett bounced back on Sunday with birdies on holes 3, 6, 8, 14, and 18.

Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open at -10 after finishing an even par 70 in his final round.

