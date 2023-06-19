Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved
Officer shot, suspect killed in Caldwell
The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. near El Campo Trail.
Small plane lands in Brazos County field Sunday morning
Grimes County Sheriff's Office says Noel Wolfe is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Man arrested after search in Grimes County following armed robbery
Midday Saturday severe weather outlook, per the Storm Prediction Center
Another round of severe storms expected in Texas Saturday
The Kemp Carver Neighborhood Association and Minority Economic Revitalization Council hosted...
Juneteenth freedom day event brings community together

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update - June 19
Scholarship benefits anyone seeking education opportunities after high school
Emma Hojnacki scholarship fund accepting applications
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic