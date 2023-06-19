City of Navasota extending municipal pool hours

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - With triple digits in the forecast, the City of Navasota is extending its pool hours start next Tuesday.

Starting June 27th, the Navasota Municipal Pool will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of the season.

A dedicated hour for lap swim will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

General admission to enter the pool is $5. Kids under the age of 2 get in for free.

