City of Navasota extending municipal pool hours

Starting June 27th, the Navasota Municipal Pool will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 1 p.m. to...
Starting June 27th, the Navasota Municipal Pool will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of the season.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - With triple digits in the forecast, the City of Navasota is extending its pool hours start next Tuesday.

Starting June 27th, the Navasota Municipal Pool will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of the season.

A dedicated hour for lap swim will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

General admission to enter the pool is $5. Kids under the age of 2 get in for free.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved
Officer shot, suspect killed in Caldwell
The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. near El Campo Trail.
Small plane lands in Brazos County field Sunday morning
Grimes County Sheriff's Office says Noel Wolfe is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Man arrested after search in Grimes County following armed robbery
Midday Saturday severe weather outlook, per the Storm Prediction Center
Another round of severe storms expected in Texas Saturday
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

The team includes 10 V.E.T. members and five A&M Agrilife Extension Disaster Assessment and...
Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team deploying to Perryton to help with tornado clean-up
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Bret will move westward over the next several days, potentially making a northward turn by this...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the southern Atlantic Ocean
TREAT OF THE DAY: JUNIOR ROTC CADET LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE