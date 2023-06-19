Community celebrates Juneteenth at Brazos Valley African American Museum

. It hosted a Juneteenth celebration that gave people the opportunity to learn more about the...
. It hosted a Juneteenth celebration that gave people the opportunity to learn more about the holiday with a documentary and special exhibit. They even had the opportunity to trace their family history through the Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search service.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure all slaves would be freed. This came over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Community members have been commemorating this history across the Brazos Valley over the last few days, and this continued Monday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum. People had the opportunity to learn more about the holiday with a documentary and special exhibit. They even had the opportunity to trace their family history through the Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search service.

Trinity Gipson took advantage of the genealogy search and said she’s the first person in her family to dive deep into their history. She was able to get information on her great-grandparents and another family she never knew about.

“I feel like I’m starting something really important, and I’m really excited to share it with my family,” Gipson said. “I know they’re gonna be really excited.”

The museum’s interim director, Barry Davis, led conversations about the holiday and presented the documentary “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom.” Davis has watched the piece several times and said he always learns something new. His hope is that everyone learns more about the significance of Juneteenth.

“As you grow older, you learn to really appreciate all the sacrifices that people made during that time to be free,” Davis said.

Juneteenth is a holiday Anna Zamarripa says she didn’t learn a lot about in school but has decided to change that as an adult. That’s why it was important for her to attend the museum’s event.

“For me, it’s about celebrating that and connecting with the African American community around me and acknowledging all the contributions that they’ve made to Texas and everywhere,” Zamarripa said.

For Lajewell Latson, the holiday serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that have been made and the work that still needs to be done.

“We still have a lot to teach our younger kids because our younger kids, if they don’t know where we came from, they can’t get where they need to be,” Latson said.

If you’d like to learn more about Juneteenth, the Brazos Valley African American Museum has an Emancipation Exhibit that details the history. It’ll be available to view until July. It’s located at 500 East Pruitt Street in Bryan.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved
Officer shot, suspect killed in Caldwell
The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. near El Campo Trail.
Small plane lands in Brazos County field Sunday morning
Grimes County Sheriff's Office says Noel Wolfe is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Man arrested after search in Grimes County following armed robbery
Midday Saturday severe weather outlook, per the Storm Prediction Center
Another round of severe storms expected in Texas Saturday
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Men Making Moves is gearing up for its second annual Backpack Drive on August 5th at the...
Men Making Moves prepares for upcoming Back to School Backpack Drive, seeking community support
The team includes 10 V.E.T. members and five A&M Agrilife Extension Disaster Assessment and...
Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team deploying to Perryton to help with tornado clean-up
Starting June 27th, the Navasota Municipal Pool will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 1 p.m. to...
City of Navasota extending municipal pool hours
Bret will move westward over the next several days, potentially making a northward turn by this...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the southern Atlantic Ocean