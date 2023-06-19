Get ready to shop this weekend at Main Street Market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Main Street Market is returning to the Brazos Valley this weekend.

Nancy Shelton says shopping at this event is especially cool as it is all happening indoors at the Brazos County Expo.

“You can expect an excellent time in the AC when it’s so hot outside. So important, in fact, I want to tell the ladies to they might want to consider bringing a sweater with them because the building is actually very cold,” said Shelton.

The 4th annual event has a lot of options from around the state as well as Louisiana. Shoppers will find clothes for the family, candles, soaps, gourmet foods, and jewelry. There will also be an array of Texas handmade art, home decor, pottery, metal art, garden gifts, and photography. Shelton says shoppers may even want to consider getting ahead of the holiday rush.

“Think ahead for Christmas, birthdays, all kinds of situations. We have gourmet food, we have jewelry, we have clothing, we have gifts for men and gifts for kids,” said Shelton.

And if you are looking for handmade items, Main Street Market is the place to be.

There will also be a discount for shoppers who bring canned goods or other non-perishable items to donate to the Bridge Ministries Food Pantry.

“Every town we go to, we partner with the local food pantry. This time, it’s the Bridge Ministries and we’re always happy to help them,” said Shelton. “The food stays right here in the Bryan/College Station area.”

Stop by the Brazos County Expo on Saturday, June 24th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 25th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission prices vary,. Regular admission is $6. Admission with a donation is $5. Kids under 12 are free.

For vendor or general information, call 888-225-3427.

