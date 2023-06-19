Gettin’ groovy with Twin City Mission for their 60th anniversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Founded in 1963, Twin City Mission is the oldest private social service agency serving the Brazos Valley.

Ron Crozier, Community Relations & Development says there is a reason why Twin City Mission has the biggest footprint of any nonprofit in the Brazos Valley.

“To have been around for as long as we have, it’s because of the support of the community, who has taken care of us as we take care of them,” he said.

This year for their 60th anniversary, they’re throwing a huge party!

The Peace, Love, and Giving Gala is happening on Saturday, August 12 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan.

“We’ve been around for 60 years so we thought it was time to not only pat ourselves on the back, but pat the community on the back for standing up and doing what’s right,” Crozier said about the Gala.

You can expect delicious food from Global Events Catering, perfect cocktails from Cocktails4U, and a “Good Vibes” raffle and live auction.

The big raffle item is an Icelandic trip of a lifetime for you and 7 of your closest friends!

You can buy in with 1 ticket for $100 or 6 tickets for $500.

You can purchase your Groovy Iceland Raffle Tickets here. (You do not have to be present at the Gala to win this prize.)

On the night of the event, come dressed in your best 60′s attire or your beauty and glam formal wear.

Click here to buy your tickets for the Peace, Love, and Giving Gala.

“I don’t think people understand how much Twin City Mission does. It’s not just the shelter. It’s the relocation services. It’s the resale shop. They are involved in so many things and if I can play a small part in looking back at the last 60 years and looking forward to the next 60, I’m glad to be a part of it,” Jason Cornelius said.

Crozier says that’s exactly the goal.

“Don’t look at August 12 as the end-all. Let’s use it to look toward the next 60 years and move forward and see who else we can help and to what degree we can help,” he said.

