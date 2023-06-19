Keep your skin looking smooth this summer

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to get rid of those pesky under eye bags, dark circles, and wrinkles, there’s a special deal that can help.

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, visibly firm and refine skin texture, and minimize visible pore size.

Each application of Plexaderm typically lasts for hours or until it’s washed off.

“That’s the great thing. People think you have to chisel it off because it does such a good job, but it really just washes off with water. So here’s the thing, if you’re going swimming this summer and you wanna take those great photos, take them before. Because when you jump in, the water is gonna wash it right off,” Melinda McKenzie said.

You can try Plexaderm for yourself with this new trial offer.

“There’s been a lot of copycats out there, a lot of other products that are saying they can do what Plexaderm does. That’s why we’re offering a six-pack for $14.95. We know once you give Plexaderm a try, you’re going to want to continue to use it,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie is 62 years old and says she has used Plexaderm every day for 6 years.

“The reason I like Plexaderm is because it gives me control of how I look. I’m not opposed to going to a doctor’s office, but when you go in there, they kind of decide what your features are going to look like. I like looking natural. I don’t mind being 62. I don’t mind talking about it. I like the idea that every single day I look in the mirror and go, ‘you know what? I just need a little bit right here.’ You use the smallest amount. It’s a highly concentrated product. For me, it’s been a game changer and that’s why I like talking about it and sharing about it with everyone,” she said.

Plexaderm is easy and simple to use, according to McKenzie. Wash and dry your skin, apply a small amount of serum on your fingertip before adding it to the targeted areas on your face, and allow the Plexaderm to set and dry for about 10 minutes.

To learn more about Plexaderm, visit the website here or call 1-800-752-0378.

