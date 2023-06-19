Response teams, including several from Texas A&M, to remain deployed to support areas impacted by severe weather

Austin, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the state’s ongoing response and recovery to severe storms across Texas.

Multiple state resource teams, including several from Texas A&M, have been directed to remain in Perryton, following a tornado that impacted the community.

Abbott also said the state will work around the clock to provide resources for northeast Texas, where severe storms brought damaging wind, large hail and heavy rain. Provides Update On State’s Ongoing Response To Severe Storms In Northeast Texas.

According to a press release, at the Governor’s direction, the following state resources remain deployed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to support storm response and recovery operations in the northern portion of the state:

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and heavy equipment for roadway debris clearing and traffic control

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Public Works Response Team): Personnel and equipment to support utility and wastewater treatment needs, and operate the state resource staging area

Texas A&M Forest Service: Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Teams, Incident Management Teams, and Saw Crews

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Response and Recovery personnel to conduct damage assessments and coordinate requests for assistance; activated state disaster contracts for emergency resource transportation and fuel for generators; coordination of cellular connectivity for first responder communications; State Mass Care Coordination; base camp operations to house responding crews; a resource staging area to support impacted jurisdictions

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Medical Incident Support Teams, ambulance buses, and ambulances supporting local hospitals, nursing homes, and emergency medical services

Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Utilizing contracts for local ice and water needs

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Type III Urban Search and Rescue Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens assisting with supply delivery and security in affected areas

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Personnel and equipment to assist with air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents to assist with damage assessments

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Working with utility providers to send additional crews to impacted areas to repair damaged electric infrastructure

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Texas National Guard: Personnel and high-profile vehicles for movement of emergency supplies

