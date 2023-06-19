Teen arrested after shooting at a Juneteenth festival in North Carolina

When officers arrived to the scene they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.
By Zach Prelutsky and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A teenager was arrested after a shooting at the Juneteenth Festival in Asheville, North Carolina, WHNS reports.

Asheville Police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Court Plaza around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. One was released and the other remains in critical condition.

Authorities say they were able to find two suspects nearby and take them into custody before clearing one of those suspects.

A 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, is facing two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers recovered a 9mm pistol and other physical evidence in the park.

The second day of the festival was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday but was canceled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved
Officer shot, suspect killed in Caldwell
The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. near El Campo Trail.
Small plane lands in Brazos County field Sunday morning
Grimes County Sheriff's Office says Noel Wolfe is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Man arrested after search in Grimes County following armed robbery
Midday Saturday severe weather outlook, per the Storm Prediction Center
Another round of severe storms expected in Texas Saturday
The Kemp Carver Neighborhood Association and Minority Economic Revitalization Council hosted...
Juneteenth freedom day event brings community together

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update - June 19
Scholarship benefits anyone seeking education opportunities after high school
Emma Hojnacki scholarship fund accepting applications
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi