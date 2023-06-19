Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team deploying to Perryton to help with tornado clean-up

The team includes 10 V.E.T. members and five A&M Agrilife Extension Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (V.E.T.) is on its way to Perryton, Texas following last week’s tornado.

The team includes 10 V.E.T. members and five A&M Agrilife Extension Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents.

They are going to help provide medical support for animals injured in the tornadoes. The team includes both veterinarians and students.

“The students come out with us and in turn, they’re learning exactly what they should be doing in these situations,” Beth Bernardo, the team’s logistics coordinator, said. “Even if they go into private practice, then they’re then taking that and copying it and using it practically whenever disaster hits wherever they may be.”

Bernardo says they got the call for help around 7 a.m. Monday morning and the team was getting ready to leave around noon.

Wesley Bissett is the V.E.T director. He says they are expecting to help mostly cats and dogs.

“We are prepared to do large animals if needed but given the area that was hit. We think that it’s going to be primarily household pet like what you have at home,” Bissett says.

The director says after disaster strikes, helping animals gives their owners hope.

“Whenever you have a family that may have lost their home or business was damaged, one of the things that we we’ve always seen is that when we can put their animal back together and put them back with their family, not only is it good for the animal but it’s good for that family,” Bissett said. “You know, in many cases, it’s almost like that first step of recovery.”

The team is expecting to stay in Perryton for 2 days.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

