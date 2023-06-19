Treat of the Day: Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Swim School in College Station recently welcomed participants of the Junior ROTC Leadership Challenge to their facility.
These events are brigade-level events for Army JROTC cadets that take place around the world.
The men and women trained all last week and even built their own underway remotely operated vehicle for the challenge.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.