Tropical Depression Three forms in the Central Atlantic.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nineteen days into the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and just four days after The National Hurricane Center marked a tropical wave for potential development, Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Central Atlantic.

Here is the latest on Tropical Depression Three as of 10 am:

Maximum Wind Speed Movement Central Pressure Location 35mph West at 21 mph 1009mb 1425 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands

The agency notes satellite images indicating better organization of the tropical wave, citing a well-defined center of rotation with plenty of convective bands wrapping around the northern half. Overall movement will continue to be on a westward track due to the steering flow of the upper levels. A large ridge of high pressure centered over the central Atlantic is forecast to cause the depression to move west over the next several days. The high pressure will weaken as the storm moves closer to the Lesser Antilles late this week, giving the system more of a west-northwest track. Forecasters do note a bit of uncertainty with how much of a right turn Tropical Depression Three will make due to the cyclone’s strength and intensity at the time of turning.

A stronger system would tend to move more to the right due to the upper-level flow, while a weaker system would continue more westward into the Caribbean. For now, this forecast lies near the model consensus, and adjustments are likely in future advisories. This should be considered a low confidence track forecast since this type of forecast situation can result in large errors.

Conditions appear very conducive for strengthening over the next few days, with forecasters noting warmer than normal ocean waters, plenty of mid-level moisture, and light wind shear. This will aid the cyclone to strengthen to Tropical Storm strength as early as Monday night, and potentially to Category 1 status by Wednesday. However, by mid-week model data does show an increase in wind shear, which would provide a limiting factor to development.

Nice visualization of these weaker trades available from @carl_schreck. Subtropical ridge does look to intensify in a few days, however, leading to more normal strength trades coming up. pic.twitter.com/vtELNy8FkW — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 12, 2023

While no impacts are expected here in the Brazos Valley, we will continue to monitor this development and keep you updated. If you want to track the season along with us, you can download the 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart here.

