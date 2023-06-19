Tropical Depression Three forms in the Central Atlantic

By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nineteen days into the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and just four days after The National Hurricane Center marked a tropical wave for potential development, Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Central Atlantic.

Here is the latest on Tropical Depression Three as of 10 am:

Maximum Wind SpeedMovementCentral Pressure Location
35mphWest at 21 mph1009mb1425 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands

The agency notes satellite images indicating better organization of the tropical wave, citing a well-defined center of rotation with plenty of convective bands wrapping around the northern half. Overall movement will continue to be on a westward track due to the steering flow of the upper levels. A large ridge of high pressure centered over the central Atlantic is forecast to cause the depression to move west over the next several days. The high pressure will weaken as the storm moves closer to the Lesser Antilles late this week, giving the system more of a west-northwest track. Forecasters do note a bit of uncertainty with how much of a right turn Tropical Depression Three will make due to the cyclone’s strength and intensity at the time of turning.

Conditions appear very conducive for strengthening over the next few days, with forecasters noting warmer than normal ocean waters, plenty of mid-level moisture, and light wind shear. This will aid the cyclone to strengthen to Tropical Storm strength as early as Monday night, and potentially to Category 1 status by Wednesday. However, by mid-week model data does show an increase in wind shear, which would provide a limiting factor to development.

While no impacts are expected here in the Brazos Valley, we will continue to monitor this development and keep you updated. If you want to track the season along with us, you can download the 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart here.

