Tropical Storm Bret forms in the southern Atlantic Ocean

Lesser Antilles first in line for potential impacts
Bret will move westward over the next several days, potentially making a northward turn by this...
Bret will move westward over the next several days, potentially making a northward turn by this weekend.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Less than 12 hours after forming into a depression, the National Hurricane Center has seen enough organization to designate TD3 as Tropical Storm Bret Monday afternoon.

Here is the latest on Bret as of the afternoon update from the NHC:

Maximum Sustained WindCentral PressureLocationMoving
40mph1008mb1295mi E of the southern Windward IslandsW at 21mph

A large ridge of high pressure centered over the central Atlantic is forecast to move Bret westward over the next several days. The high pressure will weaken as the storm moves closer to the Lesser Antilles late this week, giving the system more of a west-northwest track. Forecasters do note a bit of uncertainty with how much of a right turn Tropical Depression Three will make due to the cyclone’s strength and intensity at the time of turning. A stronger storm may cause a more northward turn, while a weaker storm may allow for it to keep on its track west.

While no impacts are expected here in the Brazos Valley, we will continue to monitor this development and keep you updated. If you want to track the season along with us, you can download the 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart here.

