Two B/CS football standouts commit to play Division I

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both Bryan’s Tyson Turner and College Station’s Arrington Maiden committed to play at Division I schools.

Turner announced he will play at Texas Tech while Maiden announced he’s committed to Memphis.

Turner is a receiver at Bryan High School and made First Team All-District as a junior. He’s entering his Senior season with the Vikings and led the team last year with 665 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in just 8 games. Turner is also a two-time state qualifier in the high jump.

Maiden plays quarterback for College Station. He led the Cougars to the state title game last season as a junior. He had 2279 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns while rushing for 4 more touchdowns.

