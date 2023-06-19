Two B/CS football standouts commit to play Division I

Bryan and College Station high school football logos
Bryan and College Station high school football logos(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Both Bryan’s Tyson Turner and College Station’s Arrington Maiden committed to play at Division I schools.

Turner announced he will play at Texas Tech while Maiden announced he’s committed to Memphis.

Turner is a receiver at Bryan High School and made First Team All-District as a junior. He’s entering his Senior season with the Vikings and led the team last year with 665 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in just 8 games. Turner is also a two-time state qualifier in the high jump.

Maiden plays quarterback for College Station. He led the Cougars to the state title game last season as a junior. He had 2279 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns while rushing for 4 more touchdowns.

