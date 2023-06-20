Brazos County appoints new Veteran Service Officer

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners appointed Pamela Robertson as the county’s new Veteran Service Officer.

Robertson is a U.S. Army Veteran and volunteered as a Veteran Service Officer for the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan. Her first day with the county is Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

“Pamela Robertson has a wealth of experience in dealing with the Veterans Affairs system, both on a personal level and in helping others in her volunteer role as a VSO for the American Legion,” says County Judge Duane Peters said in a release. “She comes to the county with the highest recommendations from former employers, and I know she will serve our Brazos County Veterans with dignity and respect.”

Robertson possesses a background in healthcare management. In her American Legion VSO role she attended many Veteran conferences and events as well as Service Officer Training.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.