Brazos County appoints new Veteran Service Officer

By Alex Egan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners appointed Pamela Robertson as the county’s new Veteran Service Officer.

Robertson is a U.S. Army Veteran and volunteered as a Veteran Service Officer for the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan. Her first day with the county is Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

“Pamela Robertson has a wealth of experience in dealing with the Veterans Affairs system, both on a personal level and in helping others in her volunteer role as a VSO for the American Legion,” says County Judge Duane Peters said in a release. “She comes to the county with the highest recommendations from former employers, and I know she will serve our Brazos County Veterans with dignity and respect.”

Robertson possesses a background in healthcare management. In her American Legion VSO role she attended many Veteran conferences and events as well as Service Officer Training.

