DA: Human trafficking of child leads to 15 year sentence for Bryan man
Police presented evidence to prove the defendant was a “pimp” who recruited a woman and a child to engage in prostitution.
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 27-year-old man from Bryan pleaded guilty this week to charges related to human trafficking and prostitution.
Corey Smith is accused of first recruiting an adult woman and later a juvenile under the age of 18.
Investigators were able to use online ads to track down Smith and the females.
Smith will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
More information is shared below by the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.