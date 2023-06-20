DA: Human trafficking of child leads to 15 year sentence for Bryan man

Police presented evidence to prove the defendant was a “pimp” who recruited a woman and a child to engage in prostitution.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 27-year-old man from Bryan pleaded guilty this week to charges related to human trafficking and prostitution.

Corey Smith is accused of first recruiting an adult woman and later a juvenile under the age of 18.

Investigators were able to use online ads to track down Smith and the females.

Smith will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

More information is shared below by the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

