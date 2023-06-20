Don’t be left in the dark after a Texas storm, call Texas Star Power

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Josh Kasprzak with Texas Star Power says generators come in handy when storms hit in Central Texas, and in some cases they can be life saving.

“Texas Star Power is a full service Generac generator business. The weather right now is beautiful and the wind is kind of blowing. There’s some clouds out and within the next hour we could have a massive storm hit that would come out of nowhere and cause anywhere from a slight power outage to hours, if not days,” said Kasprzak. “We pride ourselves on being 100% all inclusive, meaning from the initial call into the office to schedule the free in home consultation, to generator school, and everywhere in between. We’re there to help you with all of our on staff employees. We don’t subcontract anything.”

Kasprzak says a generator can backup a couple of refrigerators, a couple circuits to keep some lights on, and an air conditioning or heating unit.

And the best part is that it’s affordable.

“We love the term affordability because a lot of customers assume it’s just going to be too expensive for them to be able to afford. However, it’s a lifetime purchase. It’s like purchasing a vehicle. It’s an asset to your home. You now are able to come in and have multiple financing options that we offer, so it makes it affordable for most customers,” said Kasprzak.

Kasprzak says that since we are in the heart of hurricane season as of June 1, homeowners will want to get the consultation scheduled ASAP.

“What will happen is a lot of people will wait until the last minute and that’s what unfortunately pushes the lead times back over and over again,” said Kasprzak.

If you are planning ahead, call Texas Star Power to schedule your consultation at 979-329-6118 or visit their website.

