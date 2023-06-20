Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday, June 20, that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday, June 22, in Los Angeles.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today,” said Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. “As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop.”

The honor Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an “indelible impact” on the art and culture of hip-hop.

DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursday’s event.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for last year’s Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

The prolific producer emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube as part of the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. In 2010, he was honored with the ASCAP’s Founders Award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
The wreck was reported Monday in Grimes County and claimed the life of a Pasadena man.
DPS: Speeding a factor in deadly motorcycle crash near Anderson
Tropical Depression Three forms in the Central Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Three forms in the Central Atlantic
Bret will move westward over the next several days, potentially making a northward turn by this...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the southern Atlantic Ocean

Latest News

AP Explains: Hunter Biden charged in tax and gun investigation
ERCOT said it is not experiencing emergency conditions and voluntary conservation is a widely...
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as high temperatures persist in Texas
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
The crime scene investigation is happening on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
Police investigating crime scene in College Station neighborhood