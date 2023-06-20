ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as high temperatures persist in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, issued a voluntary conservation notice Tuesday due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand.

The notice is in effect from Tuesday, June 20, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. CT.

ERCOT is asking all Texans to reduce electricity use if it is safe to do so during those hours. ERCOT, in a release, said all government agencies, including city and county offices, are asked to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities. ERCOT said it is not experiencing emergency conditions and voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time.

You can check real-time grid and market conditions here.

On Monday, June 19, ERCOT broke the June peak demand record, unofficially, with 79,304 MW, surpassing the previous record set last year of 76,718 MW.

The current all-time record of 80,148 MW was set on July 20, 2022.

Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.

