Florida’s citrus crop shrinks to smallest in nearly 100 years

Since Florida produces the most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the...
FILE - Since Florida produces the most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the wallet.(Source: WINK/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of orange juice will be going up again after Florida farmers produced the smallest citrus crop in nearly a century.

It was a tough year for the state’s orange trees, which were hit by bad weather and an epidemic of disease.

And since Florida produces most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the wallet.

Those who can afford a gallon of juice, which retails for more than $10 right now, might notice it doesn’t taste as sweet.

That’s because nearly all of Florida’s groves were hit by the greening disease, which causes the fruit to be bitter.

And according to analyst, the U.S. will not be able to lean on Brazil for more oranges. That country’s production was also affected by bad weather.

Since orange production in Florida has been declining in the past decade, some farmers there are considering switching to other crops.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
The wreck was reported Monday in Grimes County and claimed the life of a Pasadena man.
DPS: Speeding a factor in deadly motorcycle crash near Anderson
Tropical Depression Three forms in the Central Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Three forms in the Central Atlantic
Bret will move westward over the next several days, potentially making a northward turn by this...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the southern Atlantic Ocean

Latest News

Tuesday Weather Update - June 20
State Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, on the Senate floor, at the Capitol, on May 29, 2023
State Sen. Angela Paxton will “carry out my duty” and attend her husband’s impeachment trial
Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments
FILE - Andrew Tate touches his beard after leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest,...
Romanian prosecutors file rape, trafficking charges against Andrew Tate