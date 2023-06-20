Free clothing, free food, free fellowship at this weekend’s clothing drive

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time once again for free clothing, free food, and free fellowship at the “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive.

Hosted by Holy Trinity Worship Ministries, the drive is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bonham Park on Saturday, June 24.

“This is one of the outreach ministries that we do,” Chenika Brooks explained. “We are a ministry, so we often stay focused within the four walls of the church itself. If you look at the Bible, if you look at Jesus, if you look at his ministry, he travelled. He went out.”

If you have new or gently used items to donate, you can drop them off during regular business hours at Morning Star Storage, located at 425 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy in Bryan.

Brooks says they always have a big need for children’s and men’s clothing.

You can find more information about this clothing drive and future events on the Holy Trinity Worship Ministries Facebook page.

