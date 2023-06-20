Frittella Italian Cafe reopens with new food items, ownership

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Bryan community for almost 20 years is back open for business.

Frittella Italian Cafe had its reopening this past Sunday, June 18.

When asked what he is most excited about regarding the new opening, Frittella’s managing partner Tracy Munden says “people were very kind and gracious. People were very loving of us reopening. People absolutely love this restaurant, I just can’t say how kind people were.”

This popular restaurant added new features inside such as a brand new bar and several TVs.

Spicing up the menu, various food items were added for the public to try. Tracy highly recommends trying the “lasagna cannelloni combination with breadsticks.”

Frittella Italian Cafe is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m- 9 p.m.

