Hispanic Forum to host 25th scholarship gala
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station is getting ready for its silver anniversary gala.
The 25th Annual Hispanic Forum Scholarship Gala is Saturday, July 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.
The event will include a three-course dinner, a silent auction, a raffle, live music and live mariachi music beginning at 6 p.m.
The Hispanic Forum has a goal of awarding $150,000 in scholarships this year to local graduating seniors to further their education with technical programs, two-year college, or four-year college.
Table sponsorships start at $1,500 and you can reserve your table at their website.
