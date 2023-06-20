Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this hot home on the market!

This newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located less than one mile away from Downtown Bryan.

It’s hard to believe this adorable home was built in 1945.

It has a new HVAC and duct system, all new electric wiring and plumbing, a new gas range, a new vent-less overhead microwave, a new dishwasher, new cabinets in the kitchen, bathrooms with new quartz countertops, new light fixtures, fans, and new flooring throughout the entire structure, new tile shower and tile surround, and a new toilet in the bathroom.

If that doesn’t sell you on this home, there are also new energy-efficient windows throughout the home, new exterior paint, a new roof, gorgeous new landscaping, and a brand new deck so you can spend time outside with family and friends.

This home, listed for $325-thousand, is completely move-in ready.

If you’re ready to say “yes!” to your new home, contact the Cherry Ruffino team.

