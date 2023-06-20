Police investigating crime scene in College Station neighborhood

The investigation is happening on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road near College Station High School.
The crime scene investigation is happening on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
The crime scene investigation is happening on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road near College Station High School.(KBTX Photo by Caleb Britt)
By Rusty Surette and Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a crime scene Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near College Station High School.

The investigation is happening on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road.

Neighbors tell KBTX Renee Lane is blocked at Barron Road and there are multiple police officers, detectives, and medics on the scene.

A spokesman for the College Station Police Department said this was an incident involving adults but there was no gunfire. Police say no other information will be publicly shared at this time but sources tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that police are there to investigate a crime scene, however, there is no threat to the immediate area and one person is detained.

As information is shared, we will update this story.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
The wreck was reported Monday in Grimes County and claimed the life of a Pasadena man.
DPS: Speeding a factor in deadly motorcycle crash near Anderson
Tropical Depression Three forms in the Central Atlantic.
Tropical Depression Three forms in the Central Atlantic
Bret will move westward over the next several days, potentially making a northward turn by this...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the southern Atlantic Ocean

Latest News

ERCOT said it is not experiencing emergency conditions and voluntary conservation is a widely...
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as high temperatures persist in Texas
Happy birthday and anniversary from BVTM!
Applause - June 20, 2023
Tuesday Weather Update - June 20
State Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, on the Senate floor, at the Capitol, on May 29, 2023
State Sen. Angela Paxton will “carry out my duty” and attend her husband’s impeachment trial