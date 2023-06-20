Police investigating crime scene in College Station neighborhood

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a crime scene Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near College Station High School.

The investigation is happening on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road.

Neighbors tell KBTX Renee Lane is blocked at Barron Road and there are multiple police officers, detectives, and medics on the scene.

A spokesman for the College Station Police Department said this was an incident involving adults but there was no gunfire. Police say no other information will be publicly shared at this time but sources tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that police are there to investigate a crime scene, however, there is no threat to the immediate area and one person is detained.

As information is shared, we will update this story.

1100hrs : Heavy police presence in the 14000 block of Renee Ln, avoid the area. Updates will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/RtdINlLC6z — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.