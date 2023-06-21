10-year-old holds lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies, clothes

An Indiana girl says she is running a lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes. (Source: WPTA)
By Samantha Condra and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - A 10-year-old girl in Indiana is running a lemonade stand with her siblings to earn money for school supplies.

WPTA reports that 10-year-old Naivy Bloxson has been putting up the stand for about six years with the kids’ idea of helping their mother buy school supplies and clothes for the family.

Danielle Bloxson, Naivy’s mother, said the lemonade stand has grown so much in popularity through the years that her kids have also been able to purchase extras like hoverboards and scooters to ride downtown.

“I get them all the things they need, and it gives them the chance to spend the money on what they want,” Danielle Bloxson said.

The mother said it also gives her a chance to use the stand as a learning experience for her kids.

“I work in a school, so I know how important learning, counting money, interacting with people is and great assets to have when they get older,” Danielle Bloxson said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department, police and other community members have also made a stop by the stand this year.

The Bloxson family said the fire department comes by every year.

According to the family, a cup of lemonade costs 50 cents and customers can get a half gallon for $5. The lemonade comes in regular, raspberry and cherry pomegranate flavors.

The Bloxson family lemonade stand is located on Putnam Street and Danielle Bloxson said she can also be contacted on Facebook.

