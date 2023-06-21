Bombers score seven unanswered in rally against River Monsters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - he Bombers show persistence after being down 5-0 after the fourth to come back and win the game. The offense picked up momentum after the fourth to score 7 runs in the remainder of the game. This offense was supplemented by good pitching the entire game, especially the closing pitching which secured the victory and didn’t allow any runs to be scored after the fourth innings. The Bombers next game is on the road in Victoria as they take on the Generals at 7:00 P.M. The last matchup these two teams had resulted in a win for the Bombers and on a three game winning streak this game will most likely result in another win for this Brazos Valley Team.

The final score in tonight’s ball game was 7-5 with the win being handed to the Bomber’s tonight in a great comeback game. The start of tonight’s offensive momentum began in the third inning with a base hit by Jordan Medellin who continued to log more stats later in the game. In the fourth inning, the offense was given some help by Mark Zapata’s pitching, logging multiple strikeouts. On the offensive in this inning Maddox Miesse earned a base hit to the gap by center and Jordan Medellin continued to show off his talent with a base hit to the 6 hole. In the fifth the Bombers got on the scoreboard with a run by Casey Sunseri.

In the sixth inning catcher Cameron Donley secured a base hit helping this team continue their positive energy to keep the Bombers on the bases. The seventh inning is where this Brazos Valley team really picked up from their deficit with a base hit to left field by Erick Martinez. This was followed up with a triple by player of the game Hunter Autrey scoring Erick Martinez bringing the score even closer. Conner Westenburg who was subbed into the game earned a base hit that sent Hunter Autrey home giving him a very well earned run. Casey Sunseri slammed a single to right field followed by a base hit by Maddox Miesse to give Cole Plowman a run who got on base tonight by fielder’s choice.

The Bombers showed no signs of slowing down with a home run hit into the wind and out of right field by Hunter Autrey to tie the game showing how much of an impact the athlete has on this team. After the homer Conner Westenburg kept the fans electric with a base hit and continued on to score on a 1st base error which helped Casey Sunseri advance to third base as well. The offense finished off showing their dominance with a run by Casey Sunseri giving a great ending to the game for the Bombers and also proving that you shouldn’t ever count these athletes out no matter what is on the scoreboard. To secure the victory Parker Bigham pitched a great last half inning to close out the game giving up no runs and providing the team with more strikeouts.

