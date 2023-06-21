Boys & Girls Club keeping teens safe behind the wheel with free workshop

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before your teenager gets behind the wheel of a car, sign them up to attend the UPS Road Code program led by Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley staff.

At this free workshop, teens will learn different safety principles, from basic instruction to the consequences of risky behaviors such as talking on cell phones, texting or drinking while driving.

They will get to practice their driving skills on simulators and VR.

It’s happening on Saturday, June 24 from 10 am to 1 pm at Bryan High School.

The course is open to anyone in the Brazos Valley age 13 to 18.

Lunch will be provided at the end of class. Plus, all participants will be entered to win a gift certificate for Austin Driving School ($400 value)!

You can register your teens here.

