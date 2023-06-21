Bryan gearing up for first state 7 on 7 appearance since 2007

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings will play in the state 7 on 7 tournament this weekend at Veterans Park.

The Vikings qualified for state by beating Rudder in a 7 on 7 tournament at College Station a couple of weeks ago. They are making their first state appearance since 2007 and they’re feeling confident after a successful qualifying tournament.

”It feels good,” said Bryan senior receiver Tyson Turner on qualifying for state. “We came in with a week’s worth of practice, came in and got it done. That’s all I can ask for,” Turner added.

“We’re going to prepare,” Bryan junior receiver Terrence Lewis said. “We’re going to put on a show. We’re going to do the same thing we did here. We’re going to bring it back to Bryan High. The whole thing,” Lewis added.

Bryan will join Rudder, College Station, and Consol at the state tournament. They begin pool play on Friday with a single elimination championship bracket on Saturday.

