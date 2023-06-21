Bryan Police Department to increase traffic enforcement following TxDOT grant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department will increase its presence starting June 23 in some areas following a grant from TxDOT.

The “Impaired Driving Mobilization Grant” was recently awarded by the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program to help reduce fatalities and serious injuries that stem from vehicle crashes. The program lasts two weeks and will increase police presence along areas TxDOT has recognized with higher-than-average crash rates.

North Earl Rudder Freeway from the south city limit to Boonville Road, Boonville Road from North Earl Rudder Freeway to Briarcrest Drive, and Briarcrest Drive from Boonville to North Earl Rudder Freeway.

South Texas Avenue from East Villa Maria Road to South College Avenue, Finfeather Road, Groesbeck & Leonard Road from Finfeather Road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Harvey Mitchell Parkway from Leonard Road to West Villa Maria Road, and West Villa Maria Road from Harvey Mitchell Parkway to South Texas Avenue.

These two areas include all streets within the described boundaries.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.