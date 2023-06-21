Express yourself, mentor others through Artist in Residence program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve always dreamed of having a space to showcase your artwork, the Artist in Residence program could be your opportunity.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley Artist in Residence program allows residents to create a full body of work and further their capacity as professional artists.

Artists will spend their time creating, experimenting, and adding to their portfolio. It gives artists a chance to utilize living, studio and gallery space. As well as teach classes, mentor young artists, and have their own gallery show at the conclusion of their residency.

The Bryan Artist in Residence will have an opportunity to live and work in a Downtown Bryan townhome generously donated by BCS Modern. For information and to apply click here.

In College Station, the Workspace Resident will have access to a private studio and community wet room at the Arts Council. Residents will create artwork in their studio and display their work in the Arts Council Satterwhite Conference Center. Apply for the College Station Artist in Residence program here.

The Arts Council has partnered with the City of Navasota for an Artist in Residence program in the wonderful community just 25 minutes south of College Station on Hwy 6. The Navasota Artists in Residence program gives two to three artists the opportunity to live and create art at the Horlock Art Gallery & History Museum. Provided by the City of Navasota, the house features living, studio, and gallery space, to create a unique experience and atmosphere for the artists.

The term of the residency is roughly five to six months and will require participation in community events and programs.

Each artist will receive a one-time $600 stipend at the beginning of the residency to assist with groceries, fuel, and supply purchases.

For information and to apply for the Navasota Artist in Residence position, click here.

