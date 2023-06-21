Focus at Four: Bryan mom shares how she lost her son as part of ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign from TxDOT

Focus at Four: Bryan mom shares how she lost her son as part of ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’...
Focus at Four: Bryan mom shares how she lost her son as part of ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign from TxDOT(TxDOT Drive Sober. No Regrets.)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Drunk driving deaths increased again last year in Texas, and TxDOT is urging all Texans to save lives and reverse this trend by choosing a sober ride.

1,162 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in Texas in 2022, a 2% increase from the year before. That’s equivalent to three people dying every day of the year.

TxDOT is sharing powerful testimonial stories as a part of its Faces of Drunk Driving campaign. Through these stories, TxDOT hopes to remind Texans that behind every statistic is a person from our community- a brother or sister, a parent, a neighbor, or a friend.

The summer campaign features stories of Texans who deal daily with the consequences of a drunk driving-related crash, including a grieving Bryan mother named Pamela Edwards.

Pam lost her 25-year-old son Dillon in a drunk driving crash in Crawford, TX, and is featured in one of TxDOT’s campaign videos, where she discusses the crash that took her son’s life. Dillon was driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) that was 0.16, twice the legal limit when his truck ran off the road hitting a brick mailbox and concrete pole.

It’s a tragic but common story.

“Numbers can sometimes feel abstract,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “But these are real people whose lives were either lost or forever altered by someone’s decision to drink and drive. We hope that the stories featured in our Faces of Drunk Driving campaign will inspire Texans to always arrange a sober ride home.”

Last year, a staggering 26% of all traffic deaths in Texas involved a drunk driver. Those crashes led to one person dying every 7 hours and 32 minutes.

The Faces of Drunk Driving campaign reminds us that driving under the influence can have serious and often irreparable physical, emotional, and financial consequences for survivors and offenders alike. Beyond the all-too-real possibility of taking a life, a DWI/DUI can be expensive and can lead to difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret.

Full video stories and other impaired driving information are available online.

TxDOT’s Faces of Drunk Driving campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
The officer has been identified as Coleman Decker, a 4-year veteran of the Caldwell Police...
Caldwell police officer continues to recover after being shot
ERCOT said it is not experiencing emergency conditions and voluntary conservation is a widely...
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as high temperatures persist in Texas

Latest News

The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home
Texas A&M-Fort Worth Breaks Ground on First Building
Texas A&M-Fort Worth breaks ground on first building
Judge Eddie E. Harrison Juneteenth Heritage Celebration
Juneteenth celebration coming up at the Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site