Focus at Four: Bryan mom shares how she lost her son as part of ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign from TxDOT

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Drunk driving deaths increased again last year in Texas, and TxDOT is urging all Texans to save lives and reverse this trend by choosing a sober ride.

1,162 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in Texas in 2022, a 2% increase from the year before. That’s equivalent to three people dying every day of the year.

TxDOT is sharing powerful testimonial stories as a part of its Faces of Drunk Driving campaign. Through these stories, TxDOT hopes to remind Texans that behind every statistic is a person from our community- a brother or sister, a parent, a neighbor, or a friend.

The summer campaign features stories of Texans who deal daily with the consequences of a drunk driving-related crash, including a grieving Bryan mother named Pamela Edwards.

Pam lost her 25-year-old son Dillon in a drunk driving crash in Crawford, TX, and is featured in one of TxDOT’s campaign videos , where she discusses the crash that took her son’s life. Dillon was driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) that was 0.16, twice the legal limit when his truck ran off the road hitting a brick mailbox and concrete pole.

It’s a tragic but common story.

“Numbers can sometimes feel abstract,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “But these are real people whose lives were either lost or forever altered by someone’s decision to drink and drive. We hope that the stories featured in our Faces of Drunk Driving campaign will inspire Texans to always arrange a sober ride home.”

Last year, a staggering 26% of all traffic deaths in Texas involved a drunk driver. Those crashes led to one person dying every 7 hours and 32 minutes.

The Faces of Drunk Driving campaign reminds us that driving under the influence can have serious and often irreparable physical, emotional, and financial consequences for survivors and offenders alike. Beyond the all-too-real possibility of taking a life, a DWI/DUI can be expensive and can lead to difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret.

Full video stories and other impaired driving information are available online.

TxDOT’s Faces of Drunk Driving campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.