I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet helps over 40 teachers so far during summer break

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Free school supplies have been distributed to teachers across the Brazos Valley since the beginning of summer.

I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet has helped over 40 teachers so far since summer break by getting them items such as crayons, journals and even board games.

There are two storage rooms and an overflow room that have supplies donated by former teachers and community members.

Teacher Closet Team Lead Monica Martinez says it warms her heart to be able to help these teachers with the price of school supplies increasing.

“It makes me feel happy that I’m helping them keep money in their pockets,” said Martinez. “Being able to help them is like a pay it forward. It makes me happy to help somebody else.”

Teachers that are in need of supplies are asked to email teacherclosetbcs@gmail.com.

