Join the Southwood Community Center for Senior Night Out and line dancing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all adults 55 and older for a little party time!

This Friday, June 23, the Southwood Community Center will be hosting Senior Night Out.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is free.

There will be music, dancing and games throughout the night.

Keri Williamson with Southwood Community Center says, “come on out! We have a DJ. Come in and get your ticket for your door prize, and if you’re not into dancing you can come into the other room and play a variety of games. And we are serving light foods and refreshments.”

If you can’t make it out on Friday but would like to start a weekly activity of line dancing, the Southwood Community Center has an opportunity for you too.

The Southwood and the Meyer Senior and Community Center is transformed into a dance hall during the week to host line dancing classes for beginners and advanced members.

Williamson says these classes are fantastic way for seniors to learn dance moves, stay active, and make friends.

Local dance instructor Shelli Krueger will be directing the classes.

Days and times vary, find all class information including pricing on their website and for more call 979-764-2670.

