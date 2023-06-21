Juneteenth celebration coming up at the Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Juneteenth celebrations will continue this weekend with a special celebration on Saturday at the Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site in Washington County.

Everyone is welcome to come out on Saturday, June 24 for a day of celebration at the Annual Judge Eddie E. Harrison Juneteenth Heritage Celebration.

The event will focus on the legacy of the Black Cowboy in Texas.

You can expect presentations of cowboy artifacts and skills, bands, vendors, food, a genealogy workshop, and even a baseball game.

The event begins at 10 a.m.

Schedule of Events:

10:00 Welcome Program with a Keynote Address by Fred Marshall.

10:45 Performance by the Mt Rose Men’s Chorus

11:30-12:30 Presentation by Melissa Thibodeaux, Henrietta Williams Foster reenactment

1:00-2:30 Performance by the Fantasy Band

2:30-4:30 Frontier Baseball Game/Trap Ball

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.