Juneteenth celebration coming up at the Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site

Judge Eddie E. Harrison Juneteenth Heritage Celebration
Judge Eddie E. Harrison Juneteenth Heritage Celebration(Judge Eddie E. Harrison Juneteenth Heritage Celebration)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Juneteenth celebrations will continue this weekend with a special celebration on Saturday at the Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site in Washington County.

Everyone is welcome to come out on Saturday, June 24 for a day of celebration at the Annual Judge Eddie E. Harrison Juneteenth Heritage Celebration.

The event will focus on the legacy of the Black Cowboy in Texas.

You can expect presentations of cowboy artifacts and skills, bands, vendors, food, a genealogy workshop, and even a baseball game.

The event begins at 10 a.m.

Schedule of Events:

10:00 Welcome Program with a Keynote Address by Fred Marshall.

10:45 Performance by the Mt Rose Men’s Chorus

11:30-12:30 Presentation by Melissa Thibodeaux, Henrietta Williams Foster reenactment

1:00-2:30 Performance by the Fantasy Band

2:30-4:30 Frontier Baseball Game/Trap Ball

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
The officer has been identified as Coleman Decker, a 4-year veteran of the Caldwell Police...
Caldwell police officer continues to recover after being shot
ERCOT said it is not experiencing emergency conditions and voluntary conservation is a widely...
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as high temperatures persist in Texas

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Focus at Four: Bryan mom shares how she lost her son as part of ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’...
Focus at Four: Bryan mom shares how she lost her son as part of ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign from TxDOT
The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home
Texas A&M-Fort Worth Breaks Ground on First Building
Texas A&M-Fort Worth breaks ground on first building