Man believed 18-year-old girlfriend was cheating on him before killing her, investigators say

Arizona authorities say Adrian Aguila, 20, has been booked on one count of first-degree murder.
Arizona authorities say Adrian Aguila, 20, has been booked on one count of first-degree murder.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tempe, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Investigators in Arizona say a man shot and killed his girlfriend last week because he believed she was cheating on him.

Adrian Aguilar, 20, is accused of shooting and killing his 18-year-old girlfriend on June 15.

According to authorities, witnesses called 911 after seeing a man, later identified as Aguilar, get out of a car and start shooting into the vehicle with a woman inside.

Court documents stated that Aguilar then walked away, shot himself in the chest and collapsed.

Officers reported finding the 18-year-old girl dead at the scene. Aguilar was taken to the hospital.

During the initial conversation with police, Aguilar reportedly began giving authorities conflicting stories.

Police said he claimed gang members went up to his car and began shooting at it as he was driving with his girlfriend. However, evidence collected at the scene and stories from witnesses didn’t match Aguilar’s claims.

Investigators told Aguilar that a witness saw him at the crime scene. Police said he then changed his story and admitted to shooting the victim.

Aguilar shared with police that he had been dating the 18-year-old girl for three months and they worked together.

On the day of the shooting, he told police that the two left work and went to a pool party.

According to court documents, Aguilar was driving the girl home when he saw she was receiving text messages from another man asking her to hang out, which upset him.

He said he believed his girlfriend was dating the other man, but she denied it, according to police.

Aguilar reportedly grew angry and felt the girl was “wasting his time” and he demanded her to tell the truth and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t.

Investigators said the two continued arguing, and Aguilar shot the victim once in the leg because she “would not admit what she had done.” He then continued driving and shot the girl a second time.

According to police, the victim began to cry and asked Aguilar to stop, but he continued driving. Officers said he kept shooting at her until a struggle broke out with the victim grabbing the gun and the vehicle crashing into a curb.

Authorities said Aguilar then grabbed the gun, got out of the vehicle, and shot directly at the victim multiple times before shooting himself in the chest while police cars were approaching.

Aguilar was arrested but currently remains in the hospital. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The victim’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
The officer has been identified as Coleman Decker, a 4-year veteran of the Caldwell Police...
Caldwell police officer continues to recover after being shot
ERCOT said it is not experiencing emergency conditions and voluntary conservation is a widely...
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as high temperatures persist in Texas

Latest News

The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Biden calling China’s leader a ‘dictator’ opens new rift just after Blinken’s tensions-easing trip
The Amber Alert for a 3-year-old North Carolina boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11pm
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through Wednesday evening
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Report...
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations