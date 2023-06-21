Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home
According to an arrest report, the suspect confessed to stabbing his wife to death.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New information about a College Station homicide was shared on Wednesday with the release of a probable cause affidavit.
Police were called to a home in the 14000 block of Renee Lane on Tuesday morning after the suspect, Brian Jutson, 45, called a family member and confessed to killing his wife, Sherry.
According to the affidavit, Brian told police he first strangled, then repeatedly stabbed Sherry with a “bladed object” until she was deceased.
Brian told authorities a verbal altercation happened at the home, which became physical before the stabbing.
He reportedly took a shower to clean off the blood and left the scene.
Brian was later found at a home on North Avenue in Bryan and was taken into custody by Bryan police and DPS.
When investigators asked why he did not call 9-1-1 after the attack, he reportedly said he could not remember the number.
Brian remains in the Brazos County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 murder charge.
Previous Stories
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
The College Station Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near College Station High School.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.