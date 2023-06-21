Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home

According to an arrest report, the suspect confessed to stabbing his wife to death.
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New information about a College Station homicide was shared on Wednesday with the release of a probable cause affidavit.

Police were called to a home in the 14000 block of Renee Lane on Tuesday morning after the suspect, Brian Jutson, 45, called a family member and confessed to killing his wife, Sherry.

According to the affidavit, Brian told police he first strangled, then repeatedly stabbed Sherry with a “bladed object” until she was deceased.

Brian told authorities a verbal altercation happened at the home, which became physical before the stabbing.

He reportedly took a shower to clean off the blood and left the scene.

Brian was later found at a home on North Avenue in Bryan and was taken into custody by Bryan police and DPS.

When investigators asked why he did not call 9-1-1 after the attack, he reportedly said he could not remember the number.

Brian remains in the Brazos County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 murder charge.

Previous Stories
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife

The College Station Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near College Station High School.

The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
The officer has been identified as Coleman Decker, a 4-year veteran of the Caldwell Police...
Caldwell police officer continues to recover after being shot
ERCOT said it is not experiencing emergency conditions and voluntary conservation is a widely...
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice as high temperatures persist in Texas

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather Update - June 21
Highlights: Bombers vs River Monsters
Free school supplies have been distributed to teachers across the Brazos Valley since the...
I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet helps over 40 teachers so far during summer break
The art being showcased features pieces from John James Audobon and numerous former students.
New exhibit showcasing Texas-themed art opens Thursday