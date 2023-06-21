Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New information about a College Station homicide was shared on Wednesday with the release of a probable cause affidavit.

Police were called to a home in the 14000 block of Renee Lane on Tuesday morning after the suspect, Brian Jutson, 45, called a family member and confessed to killing his wife, Sherry.

According to the affidavit, Brian told police he first strangled, then repeatedly stabbed Sherry with a “bladed object” until she was deceased.

Brian told authorities a verbal altercation happened at the home, which became physical before the stabbing.

He reportedly took a shower to clean off the blood and left the scene.

Brian was later found at a home on North Avenue in Bryan and was taken into custody by Bryan police and DPS.

When investigators asked why he did not call 9-1-1 after the attack, he reportedly said he could not remember the number.

Brian remains in the Brazos County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 murder charge.

