New exhibit showcasing Texas-themed art opens Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Starting this Thursday, “I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers, and Wildlife” will be showcased at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives on Texas A&M University’s campus.

Beth Kilmarx with Texas A&M Libraries states that this exhibition is special to the University.

“These were all done by men almost a hundred years ago and I am absolutely fascinated to see that they worked full time and then they eventually gave to me their first love.”

The art being showcased features pieces from John James Audobon and numerous former students.

“Over 200 pieces of original artwork are here. We have oils, we have etchings, we have watercolors, we have charcoals. We are continually acquiring new materials,” says Kilmarx.

There will be an opening reception at Cushing Library on campus celebrating the new exhibition this Thursday, June 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This exhibition is open from June 22 through Sep 29.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.