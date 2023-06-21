Rodrigues Advances to Round of 32 at the Amateur Championship

By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT
SOUTHPORT, England – Texas A&M senior Daniel Rodrigues advanced to the match play round of 32 at the Amateur Championship with a 3&2 victory over Sweden’s Simon Hovdal at Hillside Golf Club.

Rodrigues moves on to face England’s James Claridge Thursday morning for a spot in the afternoon’s round of 16. Tee time is 2:51 a.m. Central.

Hosted by The R&A since 1885, the Amateur Championship is one of the most prestigious championships in the world. The distinguished list of winners includes Bobby Jones, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

Teammate Jaime Montojo was also in action Wednesday, losing a hard-fought match against Norway’ Gregory Lim Solhaug, dropping the 19th hole.

Montojo and Rodrigues advanced to the match play portion of the tournament after posting two solid rounds in stroke play. The pair tied for with eight other golfers in 31st place firing 4-under, 139 in their rounds at par-72 Hillside and par-71 Southport & Ainsdale.

Quarterfinal and semifinal action is slated for Friday and the 36-hole championship match is set for Saturday with all remaining action at Hillside. The winner of the Amateur Championship receives invitations to next month’s Open Championship and next year’s Masters Tournament and U.S. Open.

