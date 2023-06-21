Rudder makes first state 7 on 7 tournament in school history

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual state 7 on 7 tournament begins this Thursday at Veterans Park in College Station. The Rudder Rangers made school history by appearing in their first-ever state tournament.

Originally the Rangers failed to qualify, but Prosper Rock Hill withdrew from the field allowing Rudder to replace them. Now that they’re in, the Rangers are ready to prove that they belong.

”Last year we didn’t get to go to state,” explained Rudder senior linebacker Trace Emola. “We played our best. But this year we really played hard and we deserve to go to state,” Emola added.

“At first I was kind of sad we put in all that hard work and didn’t make it, but then when coach had called me and told me we made it I was really excited,” Rudder junior Jaquise Martin exclaimed. “I’m excited to be able to go to state and me and my team can show our talent and show everybody why we deserve to be there,” Martin added.

“You just feel really proud of yourself and your team,” Rudder junior quarterback Cody Billings said. “It’s the first time we get to do this in school history, so it’s going to be really fun,” Billings added.

The Rangers will join Bryan, College Station, and A&M Consolidated at the state tournament. They begin pool play on Friday with a single elimination championship bracket on Saturday.

