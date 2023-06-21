Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through Wednesday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As storms continue to move southeastward into the Brazos Valley over the course of the evening, they will need to be monitored for severe weather, especially in terms of wind.

Highest risk for severe weather will be across our northern counties through the early evening, and potentially after sunset for the rest of the Brazos Valley, but the window for severe weather extends from now to the early morning hours Thursday.

Strong wind is the main threat with these storms, with a couple spots north of the area already seeing gusts in excess of 80mph. Stay up to date with the PinPoint team throughout the evening on air and on the KBTX Weather app.

