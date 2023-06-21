Treat of the Day: Sensory-friendly swim days available each Wednesday at Sadie Thomas Pool
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan is reminding residents that each Wednesday there are sensory-friendly swim days at the Sadie Thomas Pool.
Every Wednesday from 12 to 5 p.m. this summer, the pool is available for those who need reduced exposure to loud noises and big crowds.
It’s $2 for ages 4-11.
$3 for those 12 and up.
For more details, you can go to bryantx.gov/swim
