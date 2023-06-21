Youth invited to Making Good Choices event in Bryan

Families invited for music, games, food and a positive message about music for our youth
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Making Good Choices is coming back to Bryan/College Station this weekend.

Hosted by Woldwide Youth Events, Making Good Choices is a community event that encourages local communities to make good choices in their physical, mental and emotional health while providing meaningful resources.

This year is focused on inspiring youth with knowledge and influence through music and music therapy. There will be skating, interactive games, musical performances, free food and a Ride for Peace, escorted by the Bryan Police Department.

Making Good Choices is happening Saturday, June 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williamson Skate Park in Bryan. Parents are invited to come with their children to hear a positive message about music for our youth.

There is a detour entering Williamson Skate Park so look for balloons for an alternate route to park.

For more details, find Worldwide Youth Events on Facebook.

